Amit Shah to kick off poll campaign in Telangana on Sept 15

BJP president Amit Shah would kick off the party's campaign for in with a public meeting at Mahabubnagar on September 15.

leaders of the party and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are also expected take part in the campaign, BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao told PTI Saturday.

They are expected to frequently visit till the elections are over, he said.

The BJP would be organising public meetings in each assembly segment and the party would have not only state manifesto but also "local manifestos," Rao added.

BJP's unit president K Laxman has already said the party would go it alone in the coming



Laxman had also said the issue of elections in Telangnana would be discussed in the party's Executive meeting in Delhi being held on Saturday and Sunday.

in Telangana were originally scheduled to take place simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year.

However, the state assembly has been dissolved this week as per a recommendation by the TRS government which necessitated elections ahead of schedule.