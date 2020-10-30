West Bengal reports record 3,945 single-day Covid-19 recoveries, 61 deaths

on Thursday recorded the highest single-day recovery of 3,945 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,21,873, the health department said in a bulletin here.

The discharge rate currently is 88.02 per cent.

The state's death toll mounted to 6,725 with 61 more patients succumbing to the disease.

The bulletin said that the tally also rose to 3,65,692 after 3,989 people tested positive for the virus.

has 37,094 active cases at present, it said.

While 15 fresh fatalities were reported from the metropolis, North 24 Parganas district accounted for 14 deaths,



Altogether 43,265 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of such tests to 44, 68,496.

Out of these, 18,02,211 are Rapid Antigen tests, 23,26,783 are RT-PCR tests and the remaining ones are TRUENAT tests.

Block Development Officer of Mandirbazar, Syed Ahmed, and Inspector-in Charge of Nodakhali police station, Anindya Basu, died of COVID-19 on Thursday, an official said.

Mandirbazar and Nodakhali are in South 24 Parganas district.

Meanwhile, the government has asked all state-run and private medical establishments to send details of frontline health care workers and other staff who would be administered COVID-19 vaccine on a priority basis.

