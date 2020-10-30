West Bengal reports record 3,945 single-day Covid-19 recoveries, 61 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Karnataka coronavirus update: Covid-19 case tally crosses 500,000-mark
West Bengal coronavirus update: 3,583 Covid-19 cases, 60 fresh fatalities
-
West Bengal on Thursday recorded the highest single-day recovery of 3,945 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,21,873, the health department said in a bulletin here.
The discharge rate currently is 88.02 per cent.
The state's coronavirus death toll mounted to 6,725 with 61 more patients succumbing to the disease.
The bulletin said that the tally also rose to 3,65,692 after 3,989 people tested positive for the virus.
West Bengal has 37,094 active cases at present, it said.
While 15 fresh fatalities were reported from the metropolis, North 24 Parganas district accounted for 14 deaths,
Altogether 43,265 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of such tests to 44, 68,496.
Out of these, 18,02,211 are Rapid Antigen tests, 23,26,783 are RT-PCR tests and the remaining ones are TRUENAT tests.
Block Development Officer of Mandirbazar, Syed Ahmed, and Inspector-in Charge of Nodakhali police station, Anindya Basu, died of COVID-19 on Thursday, an official said.
Mandirbazar and Nodakhali are in South 24 Parganas district.
Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has asked all state-run and private medical establishments to send details of frontline health care workers and other staff who would be administered COVID-19 vaccine on a priority basis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU