Andaman and Nicobar Islands report 17 new Covid-19 cases; tally at 4,389

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman



and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,389 on Thursday as 17 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Seven new patients have travel history, while 10 fresh infections were detected during contract tracing, the official said.

Ten more people have been cured of the disease, he said.

The archipelago now has 166 active cases, while 4,163 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

Sixty patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has tested more than 93,000 samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.