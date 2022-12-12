JUST IN
Business Standard

Andhra CM Jagan orders disbursement of relief in rain-hit districts

Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to immediately distribute relief among those affected by rains that lashed south coastal regions under the impact of cyclonic storm Mandous

Topics
Andhra Pradesh | Y S Jaganmohan Reddy | Cyclone

IANS  |  Amaravati 

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh, jaganmohan reddy
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Source: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to immediately distribute relief among those affected by rains that lashed south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions during the last 3-4 days under the impact of cyclonic storm Mandous.

He directed the district collectors to be humanitarian while handling the relief works. "For the next few days, we should be careful and continue the work we are doing," said CM Jagan while holding a virtual meeting with the collectors at his camp office in Tadepalli.

"Wherever there is inundation, the ration has to be supplied along with Rs 2,000 cash per family or 1,000 per person. All types of relief should be disbursed within a week," he said.

The chief minister asked officials to make sure that the farmers never sell their produce due to distress. "For all types of paddy including the discoloured ones, make sure they don't sell any produce below MSP. If they want to sell to private dealers, it should be above the MSP," he said.

He wanted Bapatla, Krishna, and Konaseema collectors to be mindful of the paddy procurement and damage in the districts while in Nellore, Prakasam, and Tirupati where the pulse crop farmers suffered losses they should get all the help, including all the subsidies. He also asked officials to supply seeds to every farmer.

The chief minister directed the collectors to pay within a week compensation for animal losses like cattle, goats, and sheep. For cattle, the compensation will be Rs 30,000 while for small animals like goats, and sheep it will be Rs 6,000 per animal.

--IANS

ms/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 15:51 IST

