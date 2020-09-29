Andhra CM writes to PM, seeks Bharata Ratna for S P Balasubrahmanyam

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister requesting him to award 'Bharat Ratna' on legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on September 25.

"As a tribute to the legendary singer for his outstanding contribution in the field of music and art, I request you to confer the Bharat Ratna on him," the Chief Minister said.

He said this will be the highest recognition to SP Balasubrahmanyam's remarkable work which lasted for five decades and stays in the memory of people.

The Chief Minister music stalwarts like Lata Mangeshkar, Bhupen Hazarika, MS Subbulakshmi, Bismillah Khan and Bhimsen Joshi have been conferred Bharat Ratna.

