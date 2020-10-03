Andhra Pradesh coronavirus update: 6,224 new cases, 41 deaths reported

-
Andhra Pradesh reported 6,224 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Saturday.
The total count of cases in the state stands at 7,13,014, including 55,282 active cases and 5, 941 deaths.
In the last 24 hours 7, 798 patients have recovered taking total recovered cases in the state to 6, 51,791.
Out of the total deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Krishna district reported the highest number of cases, followed by Chittoor and East Godavari districts (five each), Prakasam and Visakhapatnam (four each).
Three cases were reported in Nellore district, two each in Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Srikakulam districts and one each in Vizianagaram and West Godavari district, according to a bulletin of state health department.
A total of 72, 861 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
