Assam coronavirus update: Death toll rises to 182, tally reaches 74,501

The COVID-19 death toll in



rose to 182 after seven people succumbed to the disease on Saturday, while the number of the state's caseload has gone up to 74,501, Health and Family Welfare Minister said.

Of the fresh fatalities, two were reported from Dibrugarh while one each was registered in Bongaigaon, Darrang, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Nagaon, he said.

now has 22,623 active cases while 51,693 patients have recovered from the disease and three others have migrated out of the state.

The minister also inspected three upcoming Covid Care Centres in and around Guwahati during the day.

These three are an 850-bed facility at the Nehru Stadium, a 704-bed centre at Mirza, and a 40-bed facility for women and children at the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital.

"Covid Care Centres have helped us a great deal in providing proper care and treatment to patients. Visited and inspected the sites today," Sarma said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, a plasma donation camp was organised by National Medicos Organisation, a body of doctors and medical students.

The minister felicitated 37 people who donated plasma there.

Altogether 225 recovered patients have donated plasma so far in five medical college and hospitals of the state, the health department said.

It said that 480 people have registered so far for donating plasma and 18 others from outside the state have also contacted the authorities for plasma donation.

