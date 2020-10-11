Andhra Pradesh Covid-19 tally crosses 750,000 mark with 5,000 new cases

-
Andhra Pradesh's Covid tally crossed 7.5 lakh on Saturday with 5,653 new infections, even as 6,659 more patients recovered from the virus.
With the new additions, the southern state's tally rose to 7,50,517 cases.
West Godavari accounted for the highest number of cases on Saturday, 823, followed by Chittoor and East Godavari (706 each), Prakasam (538), Kadapa (504) and Guntur (470) among others.
On adding the new cases, Chittoor's tally is just 400 cases shy of 70,000 and Guntur is 600 cases short of 60,000.
In the past 24 hours, 34 more patients succumbed to the virus, swelling the statewide Covid pandemic toll to 6,194.
Prakasam reported the highest deaths, 6, followed by Chittoor (5), East Godavari and Krishna (4 each), Nellore and Visakhapatnam (3 each), Anantapur, Guntur, Kurnool and West Godavari (2 each) and Kadapa and Srikakulam (1 each).
Meanwhile, the positive trend of recoveries outnumbering infections continues in Andhra Pradesh with 6,659 more recoveries. Total recoveries rose to 6.9 lakh.
Of the 7.5 lakh cases, active cases currently stand at 46,624, even as the state has completed 64.9 lakh Covid tests.
On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh tested 73,625 samples for Covid with a positivity rate of 11.56 per cent.
--IANS
sth/kr
