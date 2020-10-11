WHO reports record daily rise in Covid-19 cases for third consecutive day

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Covid drug, AstraZeneca vaccine current status
Coronavirus vaccine update: Oxford vaccine to provide protection for a year
Serum Institute to make 100 mn more doses of Covid vaccine for Rs 250 each
Coronavirus vaccine update: China's Zhifei starts Phase II trial of vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine update: Moderna vaccine trial delayed, India's by Aug15
-
The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed globally has been reaching daily record highs for three days in a row, according to data from the World Health Organisation (WHO).
In the past 24 hours, a record 383,359 new coronavirus cases were confirmed. The day before, there were 350,766 new cases, and before that, 338,779 new cases were reported by the WHO.
The number of new deaths from COVID-19 registered in the past 24 hours stands at 8,575. The total global coronavirus death toll is at 1,064,838, according to the WHO. The total number of confirmed cases is 36,754,395.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU