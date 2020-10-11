WHO reports record daily rise in Covid-19 cases for third consecutive day

The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed globally has been reaching daily record highs for three days in a row, according to data from the (WHO).

In the past 24 hours, a record 383,359 new cases were confirmed. The day before, there were 350,766 new cases, and before that, 338,779 new cases were reported by the WHO.

The number of new deaths from COVID-19 registered in the past 24 hours stands at 8,575. The total global death toll is at 1,064,838, according to the WHO. The total number of confirmed cases is 36,754,395.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)