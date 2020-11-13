Andhra Pradesh records 1,593 new Covid-19 positive cases, 2,178 recoveries

-
Andhra Pradesh reported 1,593
new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, taking the infection count to 8,51,298.
Total number of sample tests for coronavirus crossed the 90 lakh mark in the state today, which turned out an overall infection positivity rate of 9.44 per cent.
According to the latest bulletin,2,178 more patients recovered and 10 succumbed.
The active caseload fell to 20,262 after a total of 8,24,189 recoveries and 6,847 deaths, it said.
East Godavari district crossed 1.20 lakh confirmed positive cases as it added 259 cases afresh in 24 hours. Chittoor reported 225, Krishna and Guntur 202 new cases each while West Godavari and Anantapuramu added 188 and 105 respectively.
Other districts in the state reported less than 100 new cases each, the bulletin said.
Krishna reported three and Visakhapatnam two fresh Covid-19 fatalities. Five other districts added one death each to their tally.
