Andhra Pradesh reports 1,393 fresh Covid-19 cases, records 8 deaths

: recorded 1,393 fresh cases of Coronavirus, taking the total to 20,36,179 on Friday.

According to the latest bulletin, 1,296 persons got cured of the infection, pushing the recoveries up to 20,07,330.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am today, eight persons succumbed to Covid-19, taking the death toll to 14,052.

The number of active cases in the state now stood at 14,797, the bulletin added.

Chittoor district reported the highest 272, East Godavari 206, SPS Nellore 201, Krishna 162, Guntur 132, West Godavari 129 and Prakasam 120 fresh cases in 24 hours.

Kadapa registered 60, Visakhapatnam 51, Srikakulam 28, Anantapuramu 18, Vizianagaram 9 and Kurnool 5.

Chittoor reported three more Covid-19 deaths, Krishna and Prakasam two each and East Godavari one in a day.

Nine districts did not report any fresh fatality in 24 hours.

