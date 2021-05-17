Andhra Pradesh reports 18,561 new coronavirus cases, 109 fatalities

-
: Andhra Pradesh reported a
record high of 109 Covid-19 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday even as 18,561 fresh cases were also registered.
The latest bulletin said 17,334 patients had also recovered during the period in the state.
The caseload now touched 14,54,052 from 1.80 crore tests, with an overall positivity rate of 8 per cent.
The total recoveries went up to 12,33,017 and the toll to 9,481, according to the bulletin. The overall coronavirus recovery rate in the state is now 84.66 per cent and mortality rate 0.65 per cent.
The number of active cases stood at 2,11,554, it added.
In terms of overall positive cases, AP is ranked sixth in the country but is at the fourth place in the number of active cases, government data said. In mortality, AP is ranked 18th.
In 24 hours, East Godavari district logged the highest of 3,152 new cases, Visakhapatnam 2,098 and Anantapuramu 2,094.
Krishna district registered the lowest--396, while three districts added between 800 and 1,000 each.
Six districts logged between 1,100 and 1,700 new cases each.
West Godavari saw 16 fresh Covid-19 fatalities in a day while Anantapuramu, Chittoor and Guntur had ten each.
East Godavari and Visakhapatnam reported nine each, SPS Nellore, Vizianagaram and Krishna eight each, Kurnool and Srikakulam seven each, Prakasam four and Kadapa three Covid-19 deaths.
