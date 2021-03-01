Former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu detained by police at Tirupati airport

-
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was detained by Renigunta police at Tirupati airport in Renigunta on Monday, while on way for election campaigning in Chittoor district.
Naidu sat on a dharna at Tirupati airport after he was detained by Renigunta police.
"We will not be stopped. We will not be silenced. Your fear-driven, state-sponsored vendetta won't stop me from reaching out to my people. Grow up, @ysjagan #Chittoor #AndhraPradesh," Naidu tweeted.
The TDP chief was scheduled to attend an election campaign in the Chittoor district.
More details are awaited.
