Covid-19: Andhra registers 114 deaths, 22,610 new cases, 23,098 recoveries

: Andhra Pradesh on Thursday
registered yet another new record number of 114 Covid-19 deaths while the cumulative positives rose to 15,21,142 and recoveries 13,02,208.
In the 24 hours ending 9 am today, the state reported 22,610 fresh positives and 23,098 recoveries, the latest bulletin said.
The toll mounted to 9,800 and active cases stood at 2,09,134.
East Godavari district reported the highest 3,602 new cases in 24 hours, Chittoor 3,185 and West Godavari 2,066.
Vizianagaram added the lowest 885 and Kadapa 989, while eight other districts registered between 1,000 and 1,800 new cases.
West Godavari reported 17 fresh Covid-19 fatalities for the second day in a row while Chittoor reported 15.
East Godavari, Guntur and Visakhapatnam saw 10 deaths each, Anantapuramu and Vizianagaram nine each, Krishna eight, Kurnool and Prakasam seven each, SPS Nellore and Srikakulam five each and Kadapa two deaths in a day.
