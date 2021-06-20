Third wave of covid will depend on two factors, virus mutation, human error

-
ALSO READ
65 foreign doctors at AIIMS unpaid for a year, says hospital association
Research being done over need of booster dose against Covid: AIIMS doctor
End of Covid depends on how we behave, not the virus: Prof K Srinath Reddy
Covid: Community spread to mutation, the risks if countries don't vaccinate
Want to keep children safe from Covid third wave? Follow the guidelines
-
New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): With overall COVID-19 cases in India declining consistently over the past few weeks, several states have started easing COVID restrictions, and crowds have started swelling in the markets, where people could be seen not wearing masks and flouting COVID appropriate behaviour that could lead to an increase in cases again.
"In any pandemic, the wave depends on two important factors: One is virus related and second is human-related factors," said Dr Neeraj Nischal, Assistant Professor Department of Medicine AIIMS, New Delhi
According to Dr Nischal, virus mutation is not in someone's hand but appropriate behaviour can avoid a surge in COVID cases.
"Now virus mutates and becomes more infectious. It is something which is beyond our control. But of course, if we do not allow this virus to replicate in our body then maybe this type of mutations can be avoided. What we can do to control is our behaviour. We have been talking about COVID appropriate behaviour for 15-16 months and we know that by COVID appropriate behaviour, one can stop these waves altogether. That had happened in the second wave also," he said.
Speaking on lockdown, the doctor said, "when the lockdown was introduced, everybody was forced to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and this wave stopped. So, it is important for us to follow COVID appropriate behaviour, as that is definitely helpful in stopping the spread of the infection."
He further said vaccination will also help in preventing infections. "Even if you get the infection then it will ensure that you don't get a severe form of the disease," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU