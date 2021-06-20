Lockdown in TN extended till June 28, but with further relaxations

-
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh bus accident: 4 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 51
Madhya Pradesh: Night curfew in Bhopal, Indore from tomorrow
Madhya Pradesh govt extends 'corona curfew' in all 52 districts of state
Several states, UTs shut schools, suspend classes as Covid-19 cases surge
Shivraj govt on high alert as coronavirus fears rise in Madhya Pradesh
-
In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown in Tamil Nadu has been extended by one more week, till June 28, but with further relaxations.
As per the order by the Tamil Nadu government, Chennai Metro Trains can run with 50 per cent occupancy. Cinema and TV serial shooting can commence with a maximum of 100 people. Public transport can operate in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet with 50 per cent capacity.
Moreover, autos and cabs are allowed in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet without e-registration. Footwear and optical shops can function between 9 AM and 5 PM in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet.
Also, vehicle dealers and distributors can open shops between 9 and 7 in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet Districts. Only parcel service is allowed in road-side restaurants between 6 AM and 7PM in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet.
Relaxations for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts are as follows: Inter-district and intra-district public transport in these 4 districts with 50% occupancy will be allowed from June 21. Metrorail operation will be allowed with 50 per cent seat occupancy.
Public will be allowed to travel in call taxis, auto-rickshaws without e-registration in four districts --Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. Film shooting and shooting for small screen allowed with 100 persons.
Fancy stores, photo studios/video studios, laundries, xerox shops, printing press, tailoring shops will be allowed to function in four districts--Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu between 9 AM and 7 PM.
All government offices in four districts-- Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu-- will be allowed to function with 100 percent employees. All private organizations can function with 50 per cent employees. Sub-registrar offices can function fully.
As per the order, all construction works will be allowed in four districts--Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram. Hardware shops and footwear shops can open between 9 AM and 7 PM. Takeaways only allowed in roadside food shops between 6 AM and 7 PM.
Shops selling computer hardware, software, electronic appliances, spare parts and shops selling construction materials can function between 9 AM and 7 PM in four districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, as per the order.
As per the Union Health Ministry, Tamil Nadu reported 10,229 fresh COVID-19 cases, 18,232 discharges and 180 deaths today.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU