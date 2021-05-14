Andhra Pradesh: Ruling YSRC rebel MP held on charges including sedition

-
ALSO READ
SC to hear plea seeking removal of Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy
AP local body elections highlights: Ruling YSR Congress sweeps to victory
Session Court acquits AAP ex-MLA Manoj Kumar in 2014 assault case
Ex-Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu sold 54 govt companies, alleges YSRCP
EC defers legislative council polls in 9 seats in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana
-
Rebel MP of the ruling YSR Congress, K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, has been arrested on various charges, including sedition, for "indulging in hate speeches against certain communities and promoting disaffection against the government", the Crime Investigation Department of Andhra Pradesh Police said on Friday.
"A preliminary inquiry has been ordered by CID Additional Director General P V Sunil Kumar.In the inquiry it was found that through his speeches on regular basis Mr Raju was indulging in systematic, schematic effort to cause tensions among the communities and by attacking various government dignitaries in a way which will cause loss of faith in the government which they represent," an official release here said.
"There is hate speech against communities and social groups also, which was used to foment social and public order disturbances in conspiracy with a few media channels," the release alleged.
The release added that, on the orders of the CID ADG, a case under Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 (statements conducing public mischief) read with 120B (conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the MP.
The Lok Sabha member from Narsapuram constituency, who had rebelled against the YSRC over a year ago, had been making critical remarks against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for several months now.
In recent days, he has been attacking the state government over the "mishandling" of the Covid-19 crisis.
The Central Reserve Police Force, under whose protection the MP is in on the orders of the Union Home Ministry, allegedly tried to prevent the CID sleuths from taking Raju into custody but the CID authorities reportedly took up the matter with the CRPF top brass and went ahead with their action.
The MP was celebrating his birthday at his Hyderabad residence when the CID men nabbed him.
"About 30 CID men came to our house without any warrant and forcibly took away our father.They even shoved the CRPF personnel away.We were not served any notices," Rajus son Bharat alleged.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU