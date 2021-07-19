Andhra Pradesh sees 1,628 new Covid-19 cases today, reports 22 deaths

: reported 1,628



fresh cases of coronavirus, 2,744 recoveries and 22 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

The total positives so far rose to 19,41,724, recoveries to 19,05,000 and deaths to 13,154, a health department bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state came down to 23,570, it said.

The main hotspot East Godavari reported 291, Chittoor 261, SPS Nellore 241, Krishna 190, Prakasam 134 and Guntur 112 fresh cases in 24 hours.

The remaining seven districts added less than 100 new cases each.

Chittoor reported five fresh COVID-19 fatalities, Krishna four, Guntur and Prakasam three each and Anantapuramu, two.

Five districts added one more fatality each to their count.

Three districts did not report any fresh COVID-19 deaths in a day.

