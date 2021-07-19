Andhra Pradesh sees 1,628 new Covid-19 cases today, reports 22 deaths

-
ALSO READ
MPTC, ZPTC polls in Andhra Pradesh on April 8, results on April 10
Andhra Pradesh govt presents Rs 2.29 trillion budget for FY 2021-22
Black fungus: Andhra to purchase 15,000 Liposomal Amphotericin-B vials
No heat wave conditions likely in next five days, says met department
Visakhapatnam: 59 Andhra University students test positive for coronavirus
-
: Andhra Pradesh reported 1,628
fresh cases of coronavirus, 2,744 recoveries and 22 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.
The total positives so far rose to 19,41,724, recoveries to 19,05,000 and deaths to 13,154, a health department bulletin said.
The number of active cases in the state came down to 23,570, it said.
The main hotspot East Godavari reported 291, Chittoor 261, SPS Nellore 241, Krishna 190, Prakasam 134 and Guntur 112 fresh cases in 24 hours.
The remaining seven districts added less than 100 new cases each.
Chittoor reported five fresh COVID-19 fatalities, Krishna four, Guntur and Prakasam three each and Anantapuramu, two.
Five districts added one more fatality each to their count.
Three districts did not report any fresh COVID-19 deaths in a day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU