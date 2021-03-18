Andre Russell thanks PM Modi for sending Covid-19 vaccines to Jamaica

-
ALSO READ
Vaccine Maitri initiative: Made in India coronavirus jabs reach Jamaica
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Jamaica accuses rich world of hoarding vaccines
PM Modi raises questions on UN's response in combating coronavirus
Inspired by Bhagavad Gita, India helping humanity with vaccines: PM Modi
Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi regarding purchase of Covid-19 vaccines
-
West Indies player Andre Russell has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending coronavirus vaccines to Jamaica.
"I just want to say a big, big, big thank you to Prime Minister Modi and the India High Commission. The vaccines are here and we are excited. I would love to see the world going back to normal. Jamaica people really appreciate it and just to show that we are more than close, India and Jamaica are now brothers. I appreciate it and stay safe over there. Peace," Russell said in a video posted on Wednesday by the official Twitter handle of India in Jamaica.
Earlier this month, Jamaica had thanked India for sending 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines. In a tweet, Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness had said, " I am extremely pleased to report that yesterday afternoon, we received our first shipment of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the Government of India. We express our deep appreciation to the Government and people of India for this very much-needed support."
On March 8, Made-in-India vaccines had reached Jamaica under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.
Last week, former West Indies cricketers Vivian Richards, Richie Richardson, Jimmy Adams and Ramnaresh Sarwan had thanked PM Modi for helping the Caribbean countries by providing Covid-19 vaccines under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.
In March, Antigua and Barbuda received 1,75,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines out of which 40,000 were donated to the country under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative.
"I would like to thank India for the wonderful contribution made to our country which is the vaccine. We thank you so much on behalf of the Antiguan and Barbudan people. We look forward, also that in the future, continued relationship. Thank you very much Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the High Commission of India. We also thank all of the people in India for such a kind gesture," Richards had said in a video posted on Twitter by the High Commission of India in Guyana.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU