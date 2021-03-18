India reports 35,871 new Covid cases, 17,741 recoveries in last 24 hours

-
As many as 35,871 new COVID-19 cases and 17,741 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.
With the addition of fresh cases, the total number positive cases in the country reached 1,14,74,605, including 2,52,364 active cases and 1,10,63,025 recoveries.
The death toll stands at 1,59,216 including 172 in the last 24 hours.
As many as 3,71,43,255 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country.
As per the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 23,03,13,163 samples up to Wednesday have been tested for the coronavirus. 10,63,379 were tested yesterday.
Maharashtra which is the worst affected state in the country administered a total of 2,74,037 doses (2,22,771 - Covishield and 51266 Covaxin ) for coronavirus in 2,908 vaccination sessions.
A total of 36,39,989 people vaccinated in the state till March 17.
