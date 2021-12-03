Coronavirus pandemic: Gujarat sees 50 new infections, one more death

-
Gujarat on Thursday reported 50 fresh coronavirus positive cases, which raised its tally to 8,27,570, the state health department said.
With the death of one patient during the day, the fatality count reached 10,094, it said.
The recovery figure now stands at 8,17,158 as 24 patients got discharged during the day, the department said in a release, adding that of the total 318 active cases, nine patients are on ventilator, while 309 others are stable.
As many as 8.19 crore anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible population so far, of which 4.21 lakh doses were given on Thursday.
No new case of COVID-19 was witnessed in the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in the last 24 hours, an official release said.
Of the total 10,655 persons who have been found positive for coronavirus in the union territory so far, four have died, while 10,651 have recovered, the UT administration said in the release.
Gujarat's coronavisus figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,570, new cases 50, deaths 10,094, recoveries 8,17,158, active cases 318 and people tested so far - figures not released.
