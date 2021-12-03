Covid-19 pandemic: Goa reports 56 new infections, zero death

-
Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 56 to reach 1,79,046 on Thursday, a health department official said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 3,384 as no patient succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.
The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 1,75,295 with 16 of them getting discharged on Thursday.
The number of active cases is now 367, the official said.
"With 2,739 new tests, the cumulative test count in the state rose to 15,50,787," he added.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,79,046, new cases 56, death toll 3,384, discharged 1,75,295, active cases 367, samples tested till date 15,50,787.
