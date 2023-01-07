JUST IN
Anil Vij escapes unhurt as car meets with accident, second time in 3 weeks
PM GatiShakti maps data layers related to social sector infrastructure
Joshimath: No development required at cost of human life, says plea in SC
G20 Summit: Chair of Women-20 India Purecha calls on J-K LG Manoj Sinha
Greater Noida housing society lives in terror with leopard on the loose
Delhi air quality remains at 'very poor'; IMD issues alert for extreme cold
CBI arrests Chennai Income Tax officer, CA in Rs 2,25,000 bribery case
Mandaviya urges Odisha govt to implement Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme
NIA submits charge sheet to special court in October clashes in Kolkata
Maha govt on ventilator support, won't last till February: Sanjay Raut
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PM GatiShakti maps data layers related to social sector infrastructure
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Anil Vij escapes unhurt as car meets with accident, second time in 3 weeks

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij escaped unhurt after a truck hit his escort vehicle which then rammed into his car from behind on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway

Topics
Anil Vij | Haryana

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Anil Vij
Anil Vij (File photo)

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday escaped unhurt after a truck hit his escort vehicle which then rammed into his car from behind on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, the second incident involving his official car in three weeks.

The latest incident occurred near Bahadurgarh town, close to the same spot where his car broke down earlier on December 19. He was on his way to Gurugram from Ambala Cantt, his home constituency, on both the occasions.

Following the December incident, he had got a new official vehicle, a Volvo car.

Vij said the Saturday's incident took place when he had taken a halt on the KMP Expressway.

"Today's incident was close to the spot where the previous one took place. We had taken a brief halt on the KMP and I was sitting in my car when suddenly a truck hit my escort vehicle, which was about 10 feet behind my car.

"The escort vehicle then rammed into my car, which got damaged. All escaped unhurt," Vij told PTI over the phone.

He said he was on his way to Gurugram when the incident took place.

On December 19, Vij had a miraculous escape when the shock absorber of his official vehicle broke down on the KMP Expressway.

At that time too, he was on his way to Gurugram from Ambala Cantt.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Anil Vij

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 21:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU