JUST IN
MHA approves regularisation of NDMC's 4,500 regular muster roll employees
PM to flag off Vande Bharat trains, inaugurate educational campus in Mumbai
Sachin Pilot urges PM to grant national status to Eastern Rajasthan Canal
Death toll from devastating earthquakes reaches 21,000 in Turkey, Syria
SC Collegium recommends 5 judges for elevation as Chief Justices of HCs
Punjab, Haryana HC accepts petition against parole of Dera chief Ram Rahim
Nagas should not think that women can't be in decision-making bodies: CM
PM to inaugurate Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy new campus in Mumbai
Budget Session: Centre returned 10 proposals, 6 mn cases pending and more
Crew shortage impacts operations of some Air India flights to US, Canada
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

AI Express Mumbai-Dubai flight gets delayed by 13 hrs due to technical snag

In a statement, Tata Group-owned Air India Express said it provided assistance to some 50 passengers, who had special requirements, including the lounge facility

Topics
air india express | flight | flight delay

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

flights
The flight, which was scheduled to take off for Dubai at 3 pm on Thursday, finally left at 4 am on Friday.

As many as 170 passengers of an Air India Express flight to Dubai had a tough time at the airport here as the flight was delayed by 13 hours due to a technical snag.

The flight, which was scheduled to take off for Dubai at 3 pm on Thursday, finally left at 4 am on Friday.

In a statement, Tata Group-owned Air India Express said it provided assistance to some 50 passengers, who had special requirements, including the lounge facility.

However, the remaining 120 passengers were kept at the airport terminal building, an airline source said. A total of 170 passengers were booked for the flight.

Significantly, Tata Group operates at least four luxury hotels in the city with one in the domestic airport terminal premises itself.

"Air India Express flight IX 247 on Mumbai-Dubai route on February 9, 2023 had a progressive delay due to a technical snag, which was beyond the control of the airline," the airline said.

"We made all possible efforts to minimise the difficulties of our guests, dinner was given to all guests, followed by continuous refreshments. Airport lounge facilities were provided to 50 guests who required special assistance and support," the statement said.

According to the source, there was an engineering related issue with the aircraft and the maintenance team said the aircraft will be airworthy by 7 pm.

So, accordingly the airline announced the revised schedule of 7 pm but later, it was identified that it was a progressive delay as the aircraft had to be replaced, the source added.

Since there were no spare aircraft available in Mumbai, the airline had to wait for the arrival of plane operating Jeddah-Mumbai flight.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on air india express

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 11:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.