JUST IN
Isro launches 3 satellites; including one developed by 750 girl students
AI Express Mumbai-Dubai flight gets delayed by 13 hrs due to technical snag
Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34
MHA approves regularisation of NDMC's 4,500 regular muster roll employees
PM to flag off Vande Bharat trains, inaugurate educational campus in Mumbai
Sachin Pilot urges PM to grant national status to Eastern Rajasthan Canal
Death toll from devastating earthquakes reaches 21,000 in Turkey, Syria
SC Collegium recommends 5 judges for elevation as Chief Justices of HCs
Punjab, Haryana HC accepts petition against parole of Dera chief Ram Rahim
Nagas should not think that women can't be in decision-making bodies: CM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
After devasting earthquake, UN humanitarian chief to visit Turkey, Syria
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking complete ban on BBC operations in India

UK's British Broadcasting Corporation's two-part series attacking PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister during the Gujarat riots of 2002 sparked outrage and was removed from select platforms

Topics
Supreme Court | BBC | India

ANI  General News 

Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI
Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI

Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking a complete ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and BBC India from operating from Indian territory in wake of airing the documentary titled, 'India

UK's British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) two-part series attacking PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister during the Gujarat riots of 2002 sparked outrage and was removed from select platforms.

As per the sources, on January 21, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 14:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.