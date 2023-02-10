Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking complete ban on BBC operations in India

on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking a complete ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and from operating from Indian territory in wake of airing the documentary titled, 'India

UK's British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) two-part series attacking PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister during the Gujarat riots of 2002 sparked outrage and was removed from select platforms.

As per the sources, on January 21, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial documentary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)