AP CM takes dig at Chandrababu Naidu for skipping Assembly

: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday took a dig at Leader of Opposition N in the Legislative Assembly, wondering why the latter shied away from the House.

My people (fellow YSRC legislators) tell me it's the Kuppam effect that has kept him (Chandrababu Naidu) away from the House. I hope he realises his mistakes at least now, Reddy remarked, winding up a short discussion on women empowerment in the Assembly. We delayed the House proceedings hoping the Leader of Opposition would come in. Alas, he did not.

Though came to the Assembly, leading a foot march of his party legislators on the opening day, he stayed in his chambers for a few hours before leaving. The TDP faced humiliation as the YSRC comprehensively trounced it in the elections to the Kuppam Municipality on Wednesday, the bastion of Naidu. Referring to this, the Chief Minister said even the women of Kuppam the seat being represented by the TDP chief for six terms now supported the YSRC overwhelmingly. Kuppam women taught a lesson to as they are now getting benefited by the welfare schemes implemented by our government. He should stop his devious methods of stalling our programmes through litigation, Reddy said. Pointing to the results of elections to rural and urban local bodies this year, he said the YSRC has been winning every poll it has been facing, with the blessings of God and people. The CM further said the TDP needed to play the role of a constructive opposition and cooperate with the government. He's not present here but I am sure he must be watching this on TV. Hope wisdom dawns on him and he realises his mistakes at least now, Reddy observed, amidst thumping of desks by the ruling party legislators.

