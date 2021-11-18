AP CM takes dig at Chandrababu Naidu for skipping Assembly

-
ALSO READ
Naidu calls for mandatory rural service for doctors before first promotion
Need to create right ecosystem for sports, games: Vice President Naidu
China to attend Pak Troika Plus meet after skipping India's Afghan dialogue
Khan takes dig at India over T20 win, says not the time to talk about ties
Twitter removes blue badge from Venkaiah Naidu's personal verified account
-
: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday took a dig at Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, wondering why the latter shied away from the House.
My people (fellow YSRC legislators) tell me it's the Kuppam effect that has kept him (Chandrababu Naidu) away from the House. I hope he realises his mistakes at least now, Reddy remarked, winding up a short discussion on women empowerment in the Assembly. We delayed the House proceedings hoping the Leader of Opposition would come in. Alas, he did not.
Though Chandrababu Naidu came to the Assembly, leading a foot march of his party legislators on the opening day, he stayed in his chambers for a few hours before leaving. The TDP faced humiliation as the YSRC comprehensively trounced it in the elections to the Kuppam Municipality on Wednesday, the bastion of Naidu. Referring to this, the Chief Minister said even the women of Kuppam the seat being represented by the TDP chief for six terms now supported the YSRC overwhelmingly. Kuppam women taught a lesson to Chandrababu Naidu as they are now getting benefited by the welfare schemes implemented by our government. He should stop his devious methods of stalling our programmes through litigation, Reddy said. Pointing to the results of elections to rural and urban local bodies this year, he said the YSRC has been winning every poll it has been facing, with the blessings of God and people. The CM further said the TDP needed to play the role of a constructive opposition and cooperate with the government. He's not present here but I am sure he must be watching this on TV. Hope wisdom dawns on him and he realises his mistakes at least now, Reddy observed, amidst thumping of desks by the ruling party legislators.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU