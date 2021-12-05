Area of Haryana up to 100 km around Delhi should be kept in NCR: CM Khattar

-
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that the Haryana government has suggested to the Centre that the state's area in the radius of up to 100 km around Delhi should only be termed as the National Capital Region (NCR).
The Chief Minister also said that earlier when the NRC was formed, the far-off districts thought that being a part of it would mean added benefit, "but there is not much difference".
Addressing the media after Janata Darbar at Karnal, Khattar said, "Haryana government has suggested (to the Central government) that the area of the state in the radius of up to 100 km around Delhi should be kept in the National Capital Region (NCR) and the districts that don't fall in this area should be taken out of NCR."
He also said that being a part of the NCR is "inducing pressure" on far-away districts.
Out of 22 districts of Haryana, 14, including far-off districts like Karnal, Jind, Charkhi Dadri, and Bhiwani, fall in the NCR.
