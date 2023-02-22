JUST IN
Argument breaks out between passengers, AI staff over flight delay in Delhi
India reports 125 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 1,935
Argument breaks out between passengers, AI staff over flight delay in Delhi

A passenger on board Delhi-Mumbai flight told that flight AI-805 was delayed from its original schedule of 8:00 pm to 10:40 pm first then 11:35 pm then 12:30 am, then finally it took off at 1:48 am

ANI 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Passengers of a Mumbai-bound Air India flight and airline staff were involved in a heated argument at Delhi airport on Tuesday late at night after the flight was delayed by more than four hours.

A passenger on board the Delhi-Mumbai flight told ANI that the flight AI-805 was delayed from its original schedule of 8:00 pm to 10:40 pm first then 11:35 pm then 12:30 am and then finally it took off at 1:48 am from Terminal 3 of the airport in Delhi.

He added that the supervisors kept creating narratives of flight being delayed due to crew on the way and they actually were "fooling" customers. Another staff member told that it was due to the pilot, who was supposed to be on the plane getting sick at the last moment.

Many passengers were agitated and were involved in heated arguments with the airline staff concerned at the airport over the delay in the flight departure at Terminal 3.

Passengers claimed that due to delays, many missed their connecting flight to Qatar.

"It was a very bad experience. There were around 200 passengers who were at the airport and there was no clarity from the airline. No water was offered until 11:50 pm," another passenger claimed.

However, an Air India spokesperson informed that the flight was delayed by four hours due to technical reasons. All passengers were served meals and looked after.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 10:23 IST

