Army rescues four youth trapped in J-K's Poonch river flash flood

The Army on Thursday rescued four trapped youth in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

Defence spokesman, Lt Colonel Devender Anand said: "On the night of July 27-28, in a daring rescue operation, in coordination with SDRF and J&K Police rescued four precious lives at Jhulas, in .

" swiftly responded to a critical situation, in which 4 youth were trapped in River flash flood due to incessant rains in the region."

--IANS

sq/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)