Army rescues four youth trapped in J-K's Poonch river flash flood

The Army on Thursday rescued four trapped youth in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
Defence spokesman, Lt Colonel Devender Anand said: "On the night of July 27-28, in a daring rescue operation, Indian Army in coordination with SDRF and J&K Police rescued four precious lives at Jhulas, in Poonch.
"Indian Army swiftly responded to a critical situation, in which 4 youth were trapped in Poonch River flash flood due to incessant rains in the region."
