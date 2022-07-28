JUST IN

Business Standard

Army rescues four youth trapped in J-K's Poonch river flash flood

The Army on Thursday rescued four trapped youth in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

Topics
Indian Army | Jammu and Kashmir | Poonch

IANS  |  Jammu 
flash flood
Representative Image | PTI

The Army on Thursday rescued four trapped youth in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Defence spokesman, Lt Colonel Devender Anand said: "On the night of July 27-28, in a daring rescue operation, Indian Army in coordination with SDRF and J&K Police rescued four precious lives at Jhulas, in Poonch.

"Indian Army swiftly responded to a critical situation, in which 4 youth were trapped in Poonch River flash flood due to incessant rains in the region."

--IANS

sq/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 14:45 IST

