Arunachal Pradesh coroanvirus udpate: 210 fresh cases take tally to 7,595

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19



tally rose to 7,595 on Tuesday as 210 more people, including 13 security personnel, tested positive for the disease, a health department official said.

The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of new cases at 101, followed by Changlang at 18, Pakke Kessang at 12, Lower Siang at 11 and West Siang at 10, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Nine fresh cases each were detected in East Siang and Papumpare, eight in Tawang, seven in Longding, five in Upper Subansiri, three each in Upper Siang, West Kameng, Kurung Kumey and Namsai, two each in Leparada, Lower Subansiri and East Kameng and one each in Lower Dibang Valley and Anjaw districts, he said.

Barring 29, all are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID Care Centres, he said.

"Five Army men, three Indian Reserve Battalion jawans, two Indo Tibetan Border Police personnel and three state police employees were among the new patients," the official said, adding that a health worker was also diagnosed with the disease.

At least 235 more people were cured of the infection and discharged from hospitals on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,643, Jampa said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 74.29 per cent, he said.

now has 1,939 active cases, while 13 patients have died.

A total of 3,350 people, including 466 security personnel, have been diagnosed with the disease since September 1, while 2,621 people have been cured of it during this period, the official said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has 830 active COVID-19 cases, followed by West Siang (170), Papumpare (165) and Changlang (138), Jampa said.

The state has so far tested over 2.25 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 2,899 on Monday, he added.

