Covid-19 Factoid: India's active case tally drops below 1 million
Maharashtra coornavirus update: 76 deaths, 2,338 more Covid cases in Pune

As many as 76 deaths and 2,338 fresh coronavirus cases were reported on Monday in Pune along with 3,007 recoveries, informed Dr Bhagawan Pawar, District Health Officer, Zila Parishad, Pune

As many as 76 deaths and 2,338 fresh coronavirus cases were reported on Monday in Pune along with 3,007 recoveries, informed Dr Bhagawan Pawar, District Health Officer, Zila Parishad, Pune.

A total of 76 deaths were reported yesterday, taking the toll to 5,774.

According to the District Health Officer, the cumulative total of recovered patients now stands at 2,06,514 and coronavirus positive cases at 2,54,506.

On Monday, 8,596 tests were conducted by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

First Published: Tue, September 22 2020. 11:18 IST

