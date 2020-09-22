Maharashtra coornavirus update: 76 deaths, 2,338 more Covid cases in Pune

As many as 76 deaths and 2,338 fresh cases were reported on Monday in along with 3,007 recoveries, informed Dr Bhagawan Pawar, District Health Officer, Zila Parishad,

A total of 76 deaths were reported yesterday, taking the toll to 5,774.

According to the District Health Officer, the cumulative total of recovered patients now stands at 2,06,514 and positive cases at 2,54,506.

On Monday, 8,596 tests were conducted by Municipal Corporation (PMC).

