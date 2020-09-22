Telangana coronavirus update: 10 more deaths, 2,166 new Covid-19 cases

recorded 2,166 new



COVID-19 cases and 10 related deaths, pushing the tally of positive cases to 1.74 lakh.

The toll rose to 1,052 as 10 more succumbed to the illness, a state government bulletin said on Tuesday, providing data as of 8 PM on September 21.

Out of the fresh cases, 309 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Rangareddy 166, Medchal Malkajgiri 147, Karimngar 127, Nalgonda 113 and other districts.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.44 lakh, while 29,649 were under treatment.

The bulletin said 53,690 samples were tested on September 21.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 25.73 lakh.

The samples tested per million population was 69,304, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.60 per cent, and 1.60 per cent at the national level, it said.

The recovery rate in the state rose further to 82.43 per cent, while it was 80.82 per cent in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)