Arunachal Pradesh reports one new Covid-19 case, state tally at 16,817

One more person tested positive
for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 16,817, a senior health department official said on Saturday.
The single case was detected from Lepa Rada district through rapid antigen test and the patient was asymptomatic, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
Two more people recuperated from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,724, he said.
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state now is 99.44 per cent while the fatality ratio is 0.33 per cent, the official said, adding that the positivity rate in the state currently stands at 0.22 per cent.
Arunachal Pradesh now has 37 active COVID-19 cases while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far.
The state has so far conducted 3,89,149 sample tests, including 453 on Friday, he said.
Meanwhile, a total of 5,736 health workers have received shots of COVID-19 vaccine so far in the state, including 1,272 during the vaccination sessions carried out on Friday, State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said.
Padung said that the state health department has been carrying out inoculation drive four days a week - Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
He said that so far seven persons have developed after effect from immunization in the state.
The highest numbers of vaccines were administered in Papumpare district so far with a total of 734 persons receiving jabs, followed by Namsai (571) and West Kameng (490), Padung added.
The state has received a total of 32,000 doses of Covishield vaccine from the Centre till now.
