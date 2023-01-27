JUST IN
BBC documentary: Student's outfit calls for screening in DU's North Campus
As batter focuses on ball, students should focus, shun pressure: PM Modi

PM Modi said it is natural for family members to have expectations but it is wrong if they are linked to consciousness about social class or status

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pariksha Pe Charcha
Pariksha Pe Charcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that parents should not pressure children due to social status, and asked students to focus on their work to come out of any such burden of expectations.

Replying to students' questions during the sixth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha", an annual interaction he has with students about issues like stress and studies related to exams, he said students should try to maintain focus on their work.

Modi also spoke strongly against the use of unfair practices in exams.

Cheating may help someone in an exam or two but not in life in the long run, he said. Never take the shortcut, he added.

Hardwork of students will always help them advance in life, he said.

He added students should at times analyse the pressure applied on them to see if they are underestimating their strengths.

Modi said it is natural for family members to have expectations but it is wrong if they are linked to consciousness about social class or status.

As a batter focuses on the ball thrown to him ignoring the shouts of fours and sixes from the crowd, students should also concentrate on their work, he said.

A record 38 lakh students registered this year for participation in "Pariksha Pe Charcha".

The registrations are at least 15 lakh higher than last year, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 12:33 IST

