Pariksha Pe Charcha an opportunity to support students, says PM Modi

Pariksha Pe Charcha is among the most exciting programmes which gives an opportunity to discuss ways to make exams stress-free and support students, Prime Minister said on Wednesday.

PM Modi will interact with students, parents and teachers during the annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on January 27. The sixth edition of the interaction will be held at the Talkatora Indoor stadium here.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha is among the most exciting programmes, giving an opportunity to discuss ways to make exams stress-free and support our #ExamWarriors. I look forward to the programme on the 27th of this month and urge you all to take part in this unique interaction. #PPC2023," Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Modi interacts with students appearing for the forthcoming board examination. During the event, he also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues.

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the stadium on February 16, 2018.

The registrations for participation in the annual event were open from November 25 to December 30.

The Ministry of (MoE) said the registrations have more than doubled this year compared to 2022. It said about 38.80 lakh participants (students - 31.24 lakh, teachers - 5.6 lakh, parents - 1.95 lakh) have registered for PPC-2023 compared to about 15.7 lakh for PPC-2022.

Students from over 150 countries, teachers from 51 countries and parents from 50 countries have registered for PPC-2023, it said.

