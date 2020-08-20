As many as 190 fresh Covid-19 cases push Tripura's tally to 7,853

-
As many as 190 more people have
tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, taking the northeastern state's tally to 7,853 on Thursday, a health official said.
The fresh infections have pushed the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 2,205, while 5,565 people have recovered from the disease so far, and 18 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.
Sixty-five COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the infection in the state so far, he said, adding no fresh coronavirus fatality was reported on Wednesday.
Tripura has tested 2,30,719 samples for COVID-19 so far, the official added.
