As many as 190 fresh Covid-19 cases push Tripura's tally to 7,853

As many as 190 more people have



tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, taking the northeastern state's tally to 7,853 on Thursday, a health official said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 2,205, while 5,565 people have recovered from the disease so far, and 18 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

Sixty-five COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the infection in the state so far, he said, adding no fresh fatality was reported on Wednesday.

has tested 2,30,719 samples for COVID-19 so far, the official added.

