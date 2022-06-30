Udaipur murder: CM Ashok Gehlot announces Rs 50 lakh compensation

-
Leaders of all political parties in Rajasthan Wednesday strongly condemned the murder of a tailor in Udaipur and appealed for peace and restraint, as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chaired an all-party meeting on the incident, officials said.
The chief minister also announced a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the dependent family of the deceased.
Calling the incident a "terrorist act", he said links of the accused in the case have been traced to international organisations involved in illegal activities, adding that the guilty will be given strict punishment without any delay.
Two men with a cleaver murdered the tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur and posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam, triggering stray cases of violence in the Rajasthan city, a part of which was placed under curfew.
The parties, including the BJP, unanimously said such acts have no place in a civilised society and demanded strict punishment for those involved in the crime, an official statement said.
They also appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and harmony and said acting with restraint in this situation is the right way.
A resolution condemning the incident was also passed at the all-party meeting.
Gehlot said leaders cutting across party lines had come forward to help the people during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
"There is no need for the general public to be afraid of criminals and threats. The state government is standing with them in every situation," he said.
He said the case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and that the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police are coordinating with the NIA.
The chief minister also condemned the assault of a policeman in Bheem town.
The cop was slashed with a sword during a protest march in Rajsamand district's Bhim town, where police used tear gas to stop a stone-pelting mob from advancing towards a mosque.
Stating that the entire state is standing with the family of Kanhaiya Lal, Gehlot announced financial aid of Rs 50 lakh to the kin.
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi urged representatives of all parties to ask their booth-level workers to maintain peace. We all should set the example of Rajasthan in the country by maintaining peace, he said.
He also suggested prevention of cyber crime, monitoring of content on social media and creating a strong cyber intelligence system.
Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra said it is the responsibility of all political parties not to do politics in such times and stand firm with the government.
Minister of State for Home Rajendra Singh Yadav also appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace.
Rashtriya Lok Dal leader and Rajasthan Technical Education Minister Subhash Garg said the incident should not be connected with any caste, religion or community.
Lauding the state police for swift action in the case, Director General of Police M L Lather said both the criminals were arrested within four hours of the incident. Other criminals involved in the conspiracy have also been taken into custody and a case has been registered against them, he said.
Those who attended the meeting include Arun Chaturvedi and Ramlal Sharma from the BJP, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra, Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA Subhash Garg, RLP president Pukhraj.
CPIM MLA Balwan Poonia, CPIM secretary Amraram, CPI secretary Narendra Acharya, Kisan Mahapanchayat leader Rampal Jat, independent MLA Rajkumar Gaur, and independent MLA Sanyam Lodha also attended the meeting.
