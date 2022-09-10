JUST IN
Slum dwellers to be part of consultations concerning their living: Sisodia
NGT directs Maharashtra govt to pay Rs 12k cr for improper waste management
Rahul signs off yatra in TN, talks to the unemployed, sips tea with workers
Central Vista Avenue abuzz with selfie enthusiasts on first weekend
Uttarakhand CM Dhami to visit cloudburst-hit Pithoragarh village on Sunday
President Draupadi Murmu to open Mysuru Dasara this year: CM Bommai
Assam govt to create 100 new posts in lower judiciary, says CM Sarma
Rajasthan govt sanctions Rs 37.75 crore for expansion work of 10 airstrips
India has 100 unicorns with a value at $250 billion, says FM Sitharaman
Army Chief begins 2-day visit to Ladakh amid disengagement of troops
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
NGT directs Maharashtra govt to pay Rs 12k cr for improper waste management
Business Standard

Slum dwellers to be part of consultations concerning their living: Sisodia

Slum dwellers will now be part of the consultations held to explore ways to improve the living conditions of people living in these settlements in Delhi, said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Topics
Slum development | Delhi | AAP government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Slum dwellers will now be part of the consultations held to explore ways to improve the living conditions of people living in these settlements in Delhi, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

Sisodia said this while participating in a programme 'National Consultation on Community Led Management of Bastis in Delhi' held by the DUSIB.

He assured people that the government will investigate the demands raised by them.

The consultation held by Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and supported by Indo-Global Social Service Society (IGSSS) was aimed towards formation of a slum/basti level committee and help slums uplift.

"The slum dwellers will now contribute and be consulted for the development and maintenance of the community, Sisodia said, assuring suggestions of experts will be looked into by the Delhi government.

The Section 13 of the DUSIB Act provides for the formation of a Basti Vikas Samiti.

The provision calls for partnership of the government with jhuggi dwellers to help them access basic facilities and means of livelihoods in 675 listed slums belonging to 25 land-owning agencies of the state and central government bodies.

Rajya Sabha member Amar Patnaik, who too was part of the consultation, raised the need for granting ownership of land to the slum dwellers and giving them livelihood opportunities to ensure the development of the community.

Lack of planning in slums was pointed out by Ayodhya Rami Reddy, another parliamentarian, who suggested stakeholders look into it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Slum development

First Published: Sat, September 10 2022. 23:49 IST

`
.