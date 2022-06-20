Cong protest: Delhi traffic police issues advisory for routes to be avoided

In view of protests over Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe against in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, on Monday issued a fresh advisory for commuters.

"Due to special traffic arrangements inwards, movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk and Prithviraj Road. Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 8 am and 12 pm. Due to special arrangements, traffic movement will not be possible on these roads," said .

The Traffic Police asked commuters to avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction between 8 am and 12 pm since heavy traffic movement on these roads is expected due to special arrangements.

further advised commuters to avoid SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Gurgaon road during the morning hours.

As leader is scheduled to appear before the ED on Monday for the fourth round of questioning, the party will hold a peaceful protest across the country against the central government's alleged "vendetta politics".

The Wayanad MP was questioned by ED from June 13 to 15 amid intense protests from party leaders and workers.

Notably, the ED had asked Gandhi to appear again on Friday (June 17), but he requested the officials to exempt him from appearing and urged for a new date on Monday (June 20).

Later, ED issued fresh summons to to join the investigation on Monday, granting his request to the agency to consider deferring his questioning from June 17 to June 20 citing his mother and interim president Sonia Gandhi's health condition.

Congress will also hold "peaceful" protests across the country on Monday against the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

A delegation of Congress leaders will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday and submit a memorandum on the issue of entry of Delhi Police into their party headquarters and the alleged misbehaviour with party MPs during protests.

Taking to Twitter, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday, "Tomorrow lakhs of Congress workers across the country will continue peaceful protests against the anti-youth Agnipath scheme and against Modi government's vendetta politics targeting its MP Rahul Gandhi. A Congress delegation will also meet Rashtrapati in the evening."

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was questioned in detail about the ownership of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) by the Gandhi family and its shareholding pattern in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the company that runs the National Herald newspaper, said sources.

Investigators in the ED, sources said, had also asked Rahul Gandhi to describe the circumstances under which AJL was acquired by YIL in 2010, making it the owner of all assets owned by the National Herald newspaper.

The National Herald, started by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was published by the AJL. In 2010, the AJL, which faced financial difficulties, was taken over by a newly-floated YIL with Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda as directors, both of them Gandhi loyalists.

In a complaint in the Delhi High Court, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy accused Sonia Gandhi and her son, Rahul Gandhi, and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds.

Officials familiar with the probe said Rahul Gandhi is being asked questions about the takeover of the AJL by YIL since the Gandhis have stakes in the latter. The Congress leader is being questioned under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

