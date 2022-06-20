Pak duo among 4 terrorists killed in twin J&K encounters in Kupwara, Kulgam

The Police along with the Army neutralised four terrorists, including two Pakistani terrorists, in two separate anti-terrorist operations in Kupwara and Kulgam districts respectively, police officials said.

"Earlier, Kupwara police along with Army (28RR) launched a joint anti-terrorist operation on Sunday on the disclosure of an arrested terrorist Showkat Ahmad Sheikh in forests of Chandigam Lolab area of Kupwara," police said.

During the search of a hideout, the hiding started firing indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

The police added that during the initial exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and the arrested terrorist leading search party also got trapped.

"In the ensuing encounter, so far two Pakistani of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed. Heavy exchange of fire is still going on and the operation is in progress," police said.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, based on specific input generated by police regarding presence of in DH Pora Kulgam, a joint cordon and search was launched by the Police and Army (9RR).

As the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

"Later on CRPF also joined in the operation. In the ongoing encounter, two local terrorists were killed so far. They have been identified as Haris Sharief of Srinagar and Zakir Padder of Kulgam," police added.

As per police records, the killed terrorist Haris Sharief was linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT while Zakir Padder was linked with Jaish-e-Mohammed and both the killed terrorists were designated terrorists.

"Both the killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on Police/security forces and civilian atrocities," police said.

