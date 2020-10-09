Assam coronavirus update: Toll mounts to 794 with nine more fatalities,

-
-
Assam's COVID-19 death toll rose to 794 with nine more fatalities, while 1,188 fresh cases pushed the tally to 1,91,397 on Thursday, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The deaths were reported from Dibrugarh, Kamrup Metropolitan, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Golaghat, Jorhat, Cachar, Dhubri and Kokrajhar districts, he said.
"Very sad and anguished to inform that nine more have succumbed to the disease... My condolences to all the families. We stand by you in this hour of grief," Sarma said in a tweet.
The fresh infections include 232 from Kamrup Metropolitan and 111 from Jorhat, he said.
A total of 32,408 samples were tested for COVID-19 since Wednesday with a positivity rate of 3.67 per cent, and 37,71,494 overall.
Assam now has 32,965 active cases.
With a recovery rate of 82.87 per cent, 1,57,635 patients have so far been discharged from various hospitals and COVID care centres in the state, the minister said.
Meanwhile, 1,462 recovered patients have donated their plasma at five medical college and hospitals.
