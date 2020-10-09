Telangana coronavirus update: 12 more die of Covid, 1,896 new cases

-
-
Twelve more persons succumbed to Covid-19 in Telangana while 1,896 new positive cases were detected during the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.
The fresh fatalities took the cumulative death toll to 1,201 while the case tally mounted to 2,06,644.
The fatality rate remains at 0.58 per cent against the national average of 1.5 per cent.
Officials said the percentage of deaths due to Covid-19 was 44.96 while the remaining 55.04 had co-morbidities.
A day after reporting over 2,000 cases, the daily count dropped below the mark.
The state continued to see more recoveries than new infections. A total of 2,067 people recovered during the last 24 hours, ending 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
With this, the total number of people recovered increased to 1,79,075. The state's recovery rate jumped to 86.65 per cent while the national average is 85.2 per cent.
The state now has 26,368 active cases including 21,724 who are in home/institutional isolation.
Of the fresh cases, 294 were recorded in Greater Hyderabad. Rangareddy district recorded second highest number of cases at 211, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (154), Nalgonda (126), Siddipet (100), Karimnagar (97), Bhadradri Kothagudem (82) and Khammam (79).
During the last 24 hours, 50,367 tests were conducted. With this, the cumulative numbers have gone up to 33,96,839.
Seventeen government-run laboratories, 44 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests.
According to a media bulletin from the office of the Director, Public Health and Family Welfare, out of 50,367 samples tested during the last 24 hours, 46,885 were tested in government-run laboratories and 3,482 in private. Of the total samples, 22,161 were primary and 6,044 were secondary.
Samples tested per million population ratio improved further to 91,246. The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.
Out of 2,06,644 total positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,44,651) were asymptomatic while the remaining 30 per cent (61,993) were symptomatic.
The data also shows that 64.13 per cent of those tested positive are in the age group of 21-50 years while 22.76 are above 51 years of age. Those below 20 years are 13.13 per cent.
Officials said 64.28 per cent of those tested positive were male while the remaining 38.72 per cent were female.
The state has 62 government-run Covid hospitals, where 6,928 out of total 8,848 beds are vacant, while the 228 private hospitals treating Covid patients have 9,271 beds, of which 6,547 are vacant.
