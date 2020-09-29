Assam flood situation improves; over 278,000 in 12 districts affected

-
The flood situation in Assam
improved on Tuesday though one more person drowned and over 2.78 lakh people across 12 districts are still affected by the deluge, an official bulletin said.
With the death of one person in Biswanath district, the total number of people who lost their lives in flood related incidents this year rose to 120.
In the bulletin, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that 2,78,979 people of 458 villages in 12 districts are now affected, while 3.18 lakh people in 13 districts were hit by the calamity on Monday.
Nagaon is the worst-hit district with 2.15 lakh people reeling under the flood, followed by Morigaon (37,300) and Dibrugarh (7,800), it said.
The authorities are running 39 relief camps and distribution centres in Nagaon district, where 117 people have taken shelter.
ASDMA said that 27,505.30 hectare of crop areas have been damaged by the deluge across the state.
The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level at Guwahati, Nimatighat in Jorhat district and Tezpur in Sonitpur district, while its tributaries Jia Bharali and Kopili are flowing above the red mark at various other places.
Embankments, roads and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Biswanath, Hojai, Morigaon and Nagaon districts, ASDMA said.
The 12 flood-affected districts are Dhemaji, Biswanath, Kamrup, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and West Karbi Anglong districts.
