Assam flood situation worsens; 318,000 people affected in 13 districts

The flood situation in Assam
deteriorated on Monday with nearly 3.18 lakh people suffering due to the deluge in 13 districts, an official bulletin said.
One person drowned in Raha area in Nagaon district, the daily flood report issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.
The fresh fatality has taken the number of deaths in flood-related incidents in the state this year to 119, it said.
Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Kamrup, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Majuli, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and West Karbi Anglong districts have been affected by the deluge.
Nagaon is the worst-hit district with 1.99 lakh affected people, followed by Morigaon (36,400) and Kamrup (25,100), the report said.
The number of people affected by the deluge was 2.25 lakh till Sunday, it said.
As many as 389 villages are submerged and 13,463 hectares of crops have been damaged across Assam, the report said.
Authorities are running 13 relief camps and distribution centres in four districts, where 117 people have taken shelter, it said.
The mighty Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Nimatighat in Jorhat district and Tezpur in Sonitpur.
