JUST IN
US Commerce Secretary to lead business delegation to India in March
Size of retail market projected to touch $2 trillion by 2032: Report
Centre approves order for mandatory certification of cotton bale
MEA's geo-economic event 'Asia Economic Dialogue' to be held from Feb 23-25
TWL-BHEL fully Indian entity eyeing Rs 72,000 cr Vande Bharat contract
Cement firms set for 3rd year of growth, volume seen jumping 7-9% in FY24
Tiger Global's Internet Fund offloads 1.7% stake in Delhivery for Rs 414 cr
NDMC approves installation of telecom towers, allotment of municipal spaces
Managing risk profile of plants a must for investments in RE sector: Report
PM Modi reviews 9 infrastructure projects worth over Rs 41,500 cr
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
E-tendering part of govt's zero-tolerance towards corruption: Khattar
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Assam government to soon fulfil 100,000 jobs poll promise: CM Sarma

Sarma said that his government is progressing well in fulfilling its commitment of providing one lakh government jobs to the youth of the state

Topics
Assam | Himanta Biswa Sarma

IANS  |  Guwahati 

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, at BJP state office in Guwahati, Wednesday, Jun

While distributing appointment letters to candidates who recently secured jobs in various state government departments, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that his government will soon fulfil the poll promise of providing one lakh jobs to the youth of the state.

Sarma handed over appointment letters to 161 veterinary officials and 32 fisheries development officials on Wednesday. Also, thirteen appointment letters were given for the industries and commerce department and four for the public health and engineering department.

Sarma said that his government is progressing well in fulfilling its commitment of providing one lakh government jobs to the youth of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that giving appointments to the qualified and competent youth of the state is another step towards increasing and promoting public service in the fishery, animal husbandry and veterinary sectors of the state.

Stating that fishery, animal husbandry and veterinary are important sectors which have the potential to expedite the growth trajectory of the state, the Chief Minister said that the state government is taking several steps to bring in more momentum in these sectors.

"The government is working to revamp the animal husbandry and veterinary department to make it as competent as the health and family welfare department. New posts for veterinary officials will be created to cater to the treatment requirements of the livestock population of the state," he added.

--IANS

tdr/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Assam

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 23:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU