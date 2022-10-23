Assam govt announces hike in DA for employees a day before Diwali

-
ALSO READ
Here's a full list of bank and school holidays in Sept 2022; Check details
Cabinet hikes dearness allowance for central govt employees to 38%
Madhya Pradesh govt hikes Dearness Allowance of state employees to 34%
Calcutta HC rejects dearness allowance review petition filed by Bengal govt
Tripura govt announces 5% dearness allowance hike ahead of Assembly polls
-
A day before Diwali, Assam government has announced to increase Dearness Alloeance (DA) of state government employees.
Enhanced rate in DA will be applicable with effect from July this year. The announcement has been made by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself.
Sarma wrote on Twitter Sunday morning, "Happy to announce 4 per cent additional Dearness Allowance for State Govt employees/All India Service Officers w.e.f. 1st July, 2022, payable with this month's salary."
He added that this will add more happiness to the festive flavour.
Chief Minister also extended wishes for upcoming Diwali.
--IANS
tdr/uk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 11:11 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU