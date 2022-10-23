JUST IN
Business Standard

Assam govt announces hike in DA for employees a day before Diwali

Enhanced rate in DA will be applicable with effect from July this year

Topics
Assam | Dearness Allowance

IANS  |  Guwahati 

Himanta Biswa Sarma
Himanta Biswa Sarma

A day before Diwali, Assam government has announced to increase Dearness Alloeance (DA) of state government employees.

Enhanced rate in DA will be applicable with effect from July this year. The announcement has been made by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself.

Sarma wrote on Twitter Sunday morning, "Happy to announce 4 per cent additional Dearness Allowance for State Govt employees/All India Service Officers w.e.f. 1st July, 2022, payable with this month's salary."

He added that this will add more happiness to the festive flavour.

Chief Minister also extended wishes for upcoming Diwali.

--IANS

tdr/uk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 11:11 IST

`
