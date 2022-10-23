Assam govt announces hike in DA for employees a day before Diwali

A day before Diwali, government has announced to increase Dearness Alloeance (DA) of state government employees.

Enhanced rate in DA will be applicable with effect from July this year. The announcement has been made by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself.

Sarma wrote on Twitter Sunday morning, "Happy to announce 4 per cent additional for State Govt employees/All India Service Officers w.e.f. 1st July, 2022, payable with this month's salary."

He added that this will add more happiness to the festive flavour.

Chief Minister also extended wishes for upcoming Diwali.

