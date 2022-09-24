JUST IN
Rajasthan Assembly refers Right to Health Bill to select committee

The Rajasthan Assembly on Friday sent the Right to Health Bill, which seeks to establish legal rights and entitlement of citizens to avail the best health services, to a select committee for review.

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Later, Speaker C P Joshi adjourned the seventh session of the Legislative Assembly sine die.

Medical and Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena proposed to refer the Right to Health Bill, which was passed in the House by a voice vote, to a select committee.

Meena said the select committee will present its report in the first week of the next session.

Earlier in the day, the Bill was discussed in the House.

"The Bill was brought with much thought. It was part of the Congress' election manifesto. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced it in the budget," Meena said.

"Our senior leader of the opposition suggested that the Bill should be sent to a select committee. We will soon call a one-day session and get it passed," he said.

The Bill proposes to constitute state health authority and district health authority.

According to the Bill, this could result in a recurring expenditure of Rs 1,455 lakh per annum, of which Rs 1,450 lakh would be spent on human resources.

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 09:44 IST

