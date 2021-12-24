Assam Legislative Assembly clears amendments in Cattle Preservation Act

-
The Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the amendment bill for modification of the Cattle Preservation Act to further strengthen the Act.
The new additions to the bill will ease the transportation of cattle for agricultural purposes and ensure stringent punishment for cattle smugglers.
"In our mission to strengthen protection of cattle in the state, we have brought an amendment to the Cattle Preservation Act 2021. The new additions will ease transportation of cattle for agricultural purposes and ensure stringent punishment for cattle smugglers," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.
One amendment is that the appropriate court on being approached by the police officer may make such order for sale the seized vehicle/conveyance including boat, vessel etc., except cattle, through a public auction, after being produced before the appropriate court during any inquiry or trial.
The Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021 was passed in the state assembly earlier this year replacing the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950.
