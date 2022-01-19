JUST IN
Assam logs biggest single-day spike of 8,339 new Covid-19 cases

The positivity rate stands at 12.89 per cent

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Assam on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, with 8,339 people testing positive for the disease, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

The tally in the northeastern state climbed to 6,70,128 with the detection of the fresh cases, according to official data.

Kamrup Metropolitan, of which Guwahati city is a part, logged 1,929 new cases, Mahanta said.

Fifteen more fatalities in the state pushed the toll to 6,248.

The positivity rate stands at 12.89 per cent.

As many as 64,699 sample tests were conducted during the day, Mahanta added.

First Published: Wed, January 19 2022. 21:30 IST

