Active cases surge to 44,935 in Andhra Pradesh; Fresh cases cross 10,000

Active cases increased to 44,935 on Wednesday as Andhra Pradesh registered 10,057 fresh cases of Covid-19, the highest in a day after the first week of June 2021, with a positivity rate of about 22 per cent.
The state also reported eight fresh Covid-19 fatalities besides 1,222 recoveries in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, the latest bulletin said.
Consequently, the number of active cases touched 44,935, the bulletin said.
The coronavirus tally now rose to 21,27,441, recoveries to 20,67,984 and deaths 14,522.
The two hotspot districts, Visakhapatnam and Chittoor, reported 1,827 and 1,822 fresh cases in 24 hours.
Guntur district logged 943, East Godavari 919, Anantapuramu 861, Prakasam 716 and SPS Nellore 698.
The remaining six districts added less than 500 new cases each.
Visakhapatnam district reported three fresh fatalities, Chittoor, SPS Nellore, Guntur, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram one each in a day.
